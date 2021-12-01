Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that he has told Kylian Mbappe that the Frenchman should leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Ad

However the Swedish striker, who made 180 appearances for PSG, has also told the French capital club's hierarchy that they would be foolish to sell Mbappe.

Ballon d'Or 'Facts' - Ronaldo appears to criticise decision to award Messi the 2021 Ballon d'Or 36 MINUTES AGO

"It's true," Ibrahmovic confessed to Corriere della Sera when asked if he had advised Mbappe to move on.

"Mbappe needs a more structured environment, like at Real Madrid.

"But I also told the PSG president not to sell him."

Mbappe joined the club, initially on loan, in 2017, but saw Lionel Messi arrive in Paris this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are top of Ligue 1 after 15 matches having lost only once, and are already twelve points clear of closest challengers Rennes.

Mbappe finished ninth in the voting as Messi secured a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award this week.

While Ibrahimovic remains full of praise for his former Barcelona teammate and similarly gilded rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the AC Milan veteran believes that Messi was on this occasion fortunate to win men's football's most prestigious individual honour.

“Cristiano [Ronaldo] and Lionel are two of the all time greats, but I prefer Messi. We share a professional relationship and we have played together.

"Messi lives for football but [Robert] Lewandowski deserved the Ballon d’ Or this year."

Football The Ballon d’Or shouldn't matter – The Warm-Up 4 HOURS AGO