Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted that he has told Kylian Mbappe that the Frenchman should leave Paris Saint-Germain.
The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Ibrahimovic believes that the World Cup winner could thrive in a "more structured environment".
However the Swedish striker, who made 180 appearances for PSG, has also told the French capital club's hierarchy that they would be foolish to sell Mbappe.
"It's true," Ibrahmovic confessed to Corriere della Sera when asked if he had advised Mbappe to move on.
"Mbappe needs a more structured environment, like at Real Madrid.
"But I also told the PSG president not to sell him."
Mbappe joined the club, initially on loan, in 2017, but saw Lionel Messi arrive in Paris this summer.
Mauricio Pochettino's side are top of Ligue 1 after 15 matches having lost only once, and are already twelve points clear of closest challengers Rennes.
Mbappe finished ninth in the voting as Messi secured a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award this week.
While Ibrahimovic remains full of praise for his former Barcelona teammate and similarly gilded rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the AC Milan veteran believes that Messi was on this occasion fortunate to win men's football's most prestigious individual honour.
“Cristiano [Ronaldo] and Lionel are two of the all time greats, but I prefer Messi. We share a professional relationship and we have played together.
"Messi lives for football but [Robert] Lewandowski deserved the Ballon d’ Or this year."
