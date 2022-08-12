Lucy Bronze has been rewarded for helping England win the Women’s Euros by being named on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or Femenin.

England thrilled the nation when going all the way on home soil, with Bronze one of the star performers.

It was a stunning effort from Bronze, who had to battle her way back from a serious knee injury to make the squad.

She impressed for Manchester City and was a mainstay of Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses side.

Bronze is heading for pastures new at Barcelona, and she will meet a fellow nominee and current holder Alexia Putellas.

Putellas has been the standout performer for Barcelona in the last couple of seasons, and she will hope her exploits in an unbeaten domestic campaign will be enough to defend the title.

Sam Kerr was the focal point of Chelsea’s attack in the WSL, and her goals helped them win the title and earn a place on the 10-player shortlist.

Kerr's fellow Chelsea star Millie Bright has been rewarded with a place on the shortlist for her efforts with the Blues and England, while Arsenal's Beth Mead is another Lioness to feature.

Arsenal’s forward sensation Vivianne Miedema is also in contention, as is Putellas’ team-mate Fridolina Rolfo.

Ada Hegerberg is a past winner and is included after battling back from serious injury and helping Lyon to Champions League glory.

Selma Bacha helped Lyon win the Champions League last season and it has earned her a place on the shortlist, as have Lena Oberdorf, Kadidiatou Diani and Catarina Macario.

United States legend Alex Morgan is on the list, and is one of two players from the National Women's Soccer League, the other being Trinity Rodman of Washington Spirit.

Christiane Endler is the only goalkeeper to be named on the shortlist.

Ballon d’Or Femenin nominees

Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

Christiane Endler (Lyon)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Catarina Macario (Lyon)

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

The winner will be crowned at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on October 17 in Paris.

