The Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa Trophy and the Yashin Trophy will be awarded on October 17 in Paris in a lavish ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet. The ceremony starts at 19:30 UK time.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Ors - with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric winning as the sole outlier in 2018 - but Messi was not even nominated for the 2022 award. Karim Benzema is the hot favourite to win the men's award while Alexia Putellas of Barcelona - despite missing out on Euro 2022 due to injury - is expected to win the women's award.

Awards for the best goalkeeper - the Yashin Trophy - and the best young player in the world - the Kope Trophy - will also be awarded at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

When is the Ballon d’Or winner announced?

How to watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony

The Ballon d’Or will be available to watch on L'Equipe's YouTube channel and its official website.

Start time How to watch UK - 19:30 L'Equipe's YouTube channel / L'Equipe official website Europe - 20:30 L'Equipe's YouTube channel / L'Equipe official website

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is not currently available on TV.

How to follow on Eurosport

Eurosport will be running a Ballon d’Or live blog from 08:00 to midnight on October 17 2022 covering all the build-up, and every major update as the Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa trophy and the Yashin trophy are awarded.

Who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the Kopa trophy and the Yashin trophy?

The nominees for the Ballon d'Or are as follows:

Name Club Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Karim Benzema Real Madrid Joao Cancelo Manchester City Casemiro Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Luis Diaz Porto / Liverpool Fabinho Liverpool Phil Foden Manchester City Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund (moved to Manchester City) Sebastien Haller Ajax (moved to Borussia Dortmund) Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Rafael Leao AC Milan Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich (moved to Barcelona) Riyad Mahrez Manchester City Mike Maignan AC Milan Sadio Mane Liverpool (moved to Bayern Munich) Kylian Mbappe PSG Luka Modric Real Madrid Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig Darwin Nunez Benfica (moved to Liverpool) Antonio Rudiger Chelsea (moved to Real Madrid) Mohamed Salah Liverpool Bernardo Silva Manchester City Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Dusan Vlahovic Fiorentina / Juventus

The nominees for the Ballon d'Or Féminin are:

Name Club Selma Bacha Lyon Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Millie Bright Chelsea Lucy Bronze Manchester City (moved to Barcelona) Kadidiatou Diani PSG Christiane Endler Lyon Ada Hegerberg Lyon Marie-Antoinette Katoto PSG Sam Kerr Chelsea Catarina Macario Lyon Beth Mead Arsenal Vivianne Miedema Arsenal Alex Morgan Orlando Pride (moved to San Diego Wave) Lena Oberdorf VfL Wolfsburg Asisat Oshoala Barcelona Alexandra Popp VfL Wolfsburg Alexia Putellas Barcelona Wendie Renard Lyon Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit Fridolina Rolfo Barcelona

The nominees for the Kopa Trophy are:

Name Club Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid Gavi Barcelona Ryan Gravenberch Ajax Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig Nuno Mendes PSG Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Bukayo Saka Arsenal Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen

The nominees for the Yashin Trophy are:

Name Club Alisson Becker Liverpool Yassine Bounou Sevilla Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Ederson Moraes Manchester City Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur Mike Maignan AC Milan Edouard Mendy Chelsea Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid Kevin Trapp Eintracht Frankfurt

How does the Ballon D’or voting process work?

France Football, a highly respected football publication, created the shortlist of 30 contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or with 20 names for the women’s award.

After that, 100 journalists from FIFA's top 100 nations will select their top five from the 30-man shortlist. The same process takes place with the women but with 50 journalists from different nations.

The players on each jury member’s list are awarded points, as follows:

Position Number of points First Six points Second Four points Third Three points Fourth Two points Fifth One point

If two or more players are tied on points, the number of first-place votes they received is used as a tie-breaker.

The three main criteria when the jury member is making their decisions are: Individual and collective performance from the previous season, a player’s class and their career.

Whoever gets the most points wins the award.

