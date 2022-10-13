We’ve arrived at the final hurdle, the last week of our Ballon d’Or predictions ahead of the ceremony on Monday.

It was tricky last week, in truth, leaving out the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland from the top five, but now we have to work out which players we think are going to make the podium, and which are going to just miss out.

No prizes for guessing our predicted men’s winner, but there is also the small matter of where we think Mohamed Salah might place, and whether he will finish higher than former team-mate Sadio Mane.

Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe remain, too, and so we’ve somehow landed on our positions despite the feeling that voting will be very close this year - as outlined at the start

Meanwhile, for the Ballon d’Or Feminin there looks to be a clear leading contender too, but who knows whether Euro 2022 could have swayed some voters.

You can go back and see our previous predictions with the links below, but scroll down to see where we are placing our final names. Also, don't forget to stay across Eurosport on Monday, when the actual winners will be crowned.

Ballon d’Or: Our 5-1 predictions

5. Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

2021-22 highlights – La Liga and Champions League winner, Champions League Team of the Season

Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior and David Alaba - Real Madrid Image credit: Imago

Is Vinicius Jr the fifth-best player in the world? Arguably not, but his exploits last season could see him place in the top five at the very least.

A Champions League final winner capped off a campaign where he ably assisted Karim Benzema for Real Madrid, and the Brazilian could be a popular pick when voters evaluate key moments from the 2021-22 season.

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

2021-22 highlights – FA Cup and EFL Cup winner, Premier League Golden Boot, PFA and FWA Player of the Year, PFA Team of the Year

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC gestures during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia. Paris Stade de France Paris France Copyright: xGiuse Image credit: Imago

Our power rankings had Salah as high as second over the summer, but as time has gone by we have had a growing feeling that his near-misses are going to cost him. So close to winning Afcon, so close to reaching the World Cup, and so close to reaching both the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool.

He may have ended the campaign with a domestic cup double, and the Premier League’s Golden Boot, but the 100 voters across the world – one each from Fifa’s top-100 ranked nations – may struggle to place him in their top three, meaning the podium may just evade him.

3. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

2021-22 highlights – Ligue 1 winner, top scorer and player of the season, Champions League Team of the Season

Kylian Mbappe Image credit: Getty Images

There was no room for Mbappe’s PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar in the 30-man shortlist, something they are already correcting this season, but we are backing the Frenchman to consistently pick up votes and get a spot on the podium – just.

It is going to be very close, the voting, from second down to 10th, but Mbappe – despite PSG’s shortcomings once more in the Champions League – was the dominant force in Ligue 1, winning the title, the player of the season, and top scoring and assisting too.

2. Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

2021-22 highlights – Afcon winner, winning penalty in Afcon final and World Cup play-off, FA Cup and EFL Cup winner

Sadio Mane kisses the AFCON trophy after Senegal's victory against Egypt Image credit: Getty Images

No doubt Salah would be here if the boot was on the other foot, but as it goes, Mane was the hero in the Afcon final and World Cup play-off for Senegal against Egypt, giving him those headline moments that voters love.

There is a strong African contingent in Fifa’s top 100 nations, but Mane is a player with universal appeal and could well place second with the majority of voters. He could, and probably will, be the top pick for some, but in truth, he’s a distant second to the Ballon d’Or winner elect below…

1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

2021-22 highlights – La Liga and Champions League winner, Champions League Team of the Season

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Image credit: Getty Images

This will be a landslide, and everyone knows it, with 34-year-old Benzema set to claim his first Ballon d’Or on Monday.

In truth, what will be more interesting is just how many points Benzema will win by. With 100 journalists voting, and six points for their top pick, it does not seem wild to suggest he will be in the mid-500s – at least.

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Our 4-1 predictions

4. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

2021-22 highlights – French Division and Champions League winner

Ada Hegerberg of Olympique Lyonnais celebrates after scoring her sides first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus Stadium on May 21, 2022 in Turin, Italy. Image credit: Getty Images

That’s how you do a comeback. After 21 months on the sidelines, Hegerberg returned to remind the world just how good she is, and it’s safe to say her influence grew as the season went on at Lyon, which ended with a league and Champions League double - and a goal in the final. She even ended her international exile, and had she had a decent run with Norway at Euro 2022, she may have fancied her chances of a second Ballon d’Or. Instead, we’re guessing she’ll just miss the podium.

3. Beth Mead (Arsenal)

2021-22 highlights – Euro 2022 winner, Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament

As discussed during our power rankings, Mead may not be the third-best player in the world, but her Euro 2022 exploits simply cannot be ignored – and they won’t be.

When push comes to shove, voters remember players who guided teams to silverware, and Mead was one of England’s best players at the Euros, top scoring with six goals and assisting a further five.

The 27-year-old was named player of the tournament, too, and also shone for Arsenal last season, where she was shortlisted for the WSL awards and picked up Arsenal’s player of the season.

2. Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

2021-22 highlights – WSL and FA Cup double, top WSL scorer

Don’t forget Sam Kerr. The WSL defences certainly don’t, anyway, and after sweeping up the individual domestic awards she also decided to score worldies on the final day of the WSL season and score two more goals – including the winner – in the FA Cup final as well. Some campaign and it should be enough to make the podium.

1. Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

2021-22 highlights – Spanish league and cup double, Champions League player of the season and squad of the season

Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona celebrates with the fans after the UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at on March 30, 2022 in Barcelona Image credit: Getty Images

A perfect league campaign for Barcelona was largely down to Putellas, who scored 18 goals and backed that up with a league-high 15 assists. She was also the Champions League’s best player, despite their final defeat to Lyon, and it would be a surprise if she did not retain the Ballon d’Or on Monday.

