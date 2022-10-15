Real Madrid legend Ronaldo believes Karim Benzema deserves to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or after a “decisive” year in front of goal for the Spanish and European champions.

Benzema scored a career-best 44 goals in 46 appearances for Real Madrid last season as they won La Liga and the Champions League.

Ronaldo, who is now president of Real’s La Liga rivals Real Valladolid, has also been impressed with how the 34-year-old has dealt with the pressure of succeeding Cristiano Ronaldo as Madrid’s main man since the Portuguese left for Juventus in 2018.

“Benzema has dealt with all that very well,” Ronaldo told The Athletic

“For years, he was in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow, but he has shown he is a great player who really deserves to win this Ballon d’Or.

“He has been playing well for many years, but this last season he was very decisive for Madrid.

"He returned to play with France too. He has the talent to deserve the Ballon d’Or.”

Another Real player who was crucial to their success last season was Ronaldo’s compatriot Vinicius Junior, who enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2021/22.

It followed a racist comment by agent Pedro Bravo made on Spanish television in reference to Vinicius' dancing in celebration after scoring.

“As I put in my tweet, Vinicius’ dance does not bother anybody, does not kill anybody, does not exclude anyone, and racism does,” Ronaldo said.

“Racism kills, it excludes, it is a crime. And we cannot tolerate that. There has been a huge lack of respect for Vinicius in what has been said about him.

“Vinicius has the support of everyone. He can dance as many times as he wants, and however he wants.”

