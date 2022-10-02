Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says "nobody doubts" that Karim Benzema will win the Ballon d'Or.

Benzema is one of the favourites for the reputed individual crown following his remarkable exploits in 2021/22 that saw him score 44 goals in 46 appearances, and that helped Los Blancos win both La Liga and the Champions League.

The Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on October 17 in Paris, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah also expected to be in the running to take the award off current holder Lionel Messi.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo , Perez said: “Benzema has already received the UEFA Player of the Year award and in the next few days, he will be awarded the Ballon d’Or.

"Nobody doubts it.”

Perez also took the opportunity to look back on Madrid's' glorious campaign just gone, whilst maintaining that more success can lie ahead.

He said: “In sporting terms, last season we experienced memorable matches, which reflected Madrid’s DNA, that fight until the end.

"We beat PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City. I would also like to congratulate Liverpool for their great performance.

"I would also like to thank our players, legends and some of them who have already won five Champions League titles.

“We have a squad to keep dreaming about all the challenges that lie ahead. Real Madrid does not allow complacency or relaxation.

"After winning the European Super Cup, we have won all the matches we have played, being the only club in the top five leagues to have achieved this.

"This is the way forward."

As well as the Ballon d'Or, the Paris ceremony will see the Ballon d'Or Feminin awarded, and there could be an English winner with Beth Mead's Euro 2022 performances still fresh in the memory.

