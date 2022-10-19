Argentine manager Nestor Gorosito has hit out at the voting results that saw Lionel Messi left out of the top 50 in the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

The award was taken by Karim Benzema , whose recent improvement has seen him become the figurehead of Real Madrid, add another Champions League trophy and La Liga medal to his list of honours, as well as being reintegrated into the French national setup.

Benzema was the heavy favourite, and while it was no surprise that he took home the trophy, it was remarkable for it being the first time Messi and his erstwhile Real nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo finished outside the top three since 2006.

The Argentine international struggled with his new side Paris Saint-Germain last season and this season’s form has done little to change the results, and Ronaldo has also cut a disconsolate and frustrated figure at Manchester United since failing to secure Champions League football for this season, and regular first-team football under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona should he move on at the end of his two years at the Parc des Princes, but it is hard to see him hitting his previous heights given his drop-off in form.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, Gorosito praised Benzema’s performances but could not take Messi’s standing seriously.

“Benzema is a great player; that’s why he deserved the Ballon d’Or because this year he destroyed it. But that Messi is not among the 50 is funny,” Gorosito said.

“Who voted? No, it’s funny… How can Messi not be among 50 players? Or between 10 or between 5. If Messi is not there, imagine if they have to vote for me, they vote for 900.”

At 35 and 37 respectively, Messi and Ronaldo are coming towards the end of their career but they continue to contribute to their team when they are on the pitch.

Ronaldo recently celebrated his 700th career goal, and has two goals in 12 appearances so far this season, with many appearances coming from the bench.

Messi is faring a little better with eight goals from 14 appearances. Both strikers are expected to lead the line for their country when they appear at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, starting next month.

