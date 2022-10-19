Neymar has criticised the Ballon d’Or rankings after Brazil team-mate Vinicius Junior only finished eighth.

Ad

Vinicius enjoyed an impressive 2021/22 season with Real Madrid, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in La Liga and the Champions League. He also netted the winner in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Ballon d'Or Pellegrini hails Ballon d'Or winner Benzema as 'complete player' 3 HOURS AGO

However, in the Ballon d’Or rankings, he finished behind Benzema, Mane, De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and Thibaut Courtois.

“Benzema deserved it,” wrote Neymar on Twitter.

“But for Vini to be eighth is not possible. He should at least be top three.”

Neymar, who missed out on the 30-man shortlist entirely, also included several laughing emojis in the message.

Despite Neymar’s verdict, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was not too unhappy with Vinicius’ position.

"I think it's fair because this allows him to try to improve what he did last year, in which it was almost all new for everyone to see him with that continuity (in the team) and quality.

“It will motivate him to do even better."

"I see it as impossible, for a goalkeeper, it is impossible to win this award. I don't know if as a goalkeeper you can do more than what I did last year,” he said.

‘I am so proud of how my country defends and fights for their freedom’ - Shevchenko

"I'm not saying I would have won it. But I'm not even on the podium being the goalkeeper who has won La Liga and the Champions League.

"First of all, I am very happy for Karim Benzema. It seems that scoring a goal is better than stopping it. A battle that remains to be won.

"Seeing the logic and knowing how they vote, I knew that I would have no chance of winning it."

The last time a goalkeeper won the Ballon d'Or was Russia's Lev Yashin in 1963. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the only one to make the top three since 2006 when he finished behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2014.

Ballon d'Or Messi's Ballon d'Or ranking dismissed by Argentine manager Gorosito - 'That's funny' 3 HOURS AGO