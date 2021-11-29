Alexia Putellas became just the third female player to win the Women’s Ballon d’Or following a treble-winning campaign for Barcelona.

Having already been crowned UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, Putellas was favourite to land the award handed out by France Football.

The Barcelona captain, 27, steered her side to the Spanish league and cup in 2020-21, and then completed the treble when beating Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Putellas scored from the spot in the 4-0 win over Chelsea, while she was named MVP in the Copa de la Reina final when scoring twice.

She follows in the footsteps of Ada Hegerberg and Megan Rapinoe in picking up the Ballon d’Or Feminin.

Her Barca team-mates Jenni Hermoso, Lieke Martens, Irene Paredes and Sandra Panos were also shortlisted, although Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen were surprise omissions from the final list of nominees.

Hermoso finished second overall, with Chelsea’s Sam Kerr third and Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema fourth.

Chelsea duo Jessie Fleming and Fran Kirby were ninth and 10th respectively, while their captain Pernille Harder was seventh.

