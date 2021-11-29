Ballon d’Or favourites were joined by Hollywood stars on the red carpet in Paris ahead of the 2021 ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet.

The gala event will hand out a host of awards including prizes for the best men’s and women’s players this year.

The 2020 awards were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, but organisers France Football were able to go ahead with the ceremony this time around, attracting a host of stars to the French capital in the process.

A few didn’t have to travel too far – Lionel Messi is after a seventh Ballon d’Or and first as a Paris Saint-Germain player, and he was joined by his family on the red carpet.

Messi is favourite for the men’s award, while PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe will feature in the top 10, though Neymar finished 16th when France Football revealed the 11-30 standings earlier in the day.

Mbappe arrives on red carpet

Robert Lewandowski missed out on the 2020 prize, but the Bayern Munich striker was present in Paris and will hope to challenge Messi.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland also attended the event.

Holland said: “It’s the Oscars of the football world! It’s an honour to be here tonight.”

On the prospect of brushing shoulders with Messi and Co, Holland added: “If we get to meet them tonight it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

