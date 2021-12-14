Barcelona lost 4-2 on penalties after drawing 1-1 with Boca Juniors in Saudi Arabia to commemorate a year since Diego Maradona’s death.

Maradona had played for both sides during his career, and he died in 2020 after struggling with numerous bouts of ill health.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez used the occasion to give a run-out to second-string players, those returning from injury, and youngsters.

The team was captained by Clement Lenglet, and he was joined by Riqui Puig, Alvaro Sanz, Ferran Jutgla and Alejandro Balde.

Returning veteran Dani Alves played for the first time since joining on a free transfer, though he cannot make a competitive appearance until the January transfer window opens.

Barcelona scored first when Jutgla finished smartly from an Alves cross, but Frank Fabra teed up Exequiel Zeballos for a late equaliser.

Boca did not miss a penalty, while Matheus and Jaime both failed to convert.

