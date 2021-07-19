Barcelona are reportedly set to start talks this week with several key first-team players over reducing their wages.

Barca are working to slash their wage costs as they look to fit in with La Liga’s reduced salary cap for the 2021/22 season.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany will now attempt to agree reduced salaries for other first-team players, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

It is reported that Alemany has made contact with the agents of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba to express the need to take significant pay cuts.

The exact wage reduction has not been specified yet, although a 40 percent pay cut has been reported.

Negotiations with the players’ agents will take place this week and are expected to be challenging given the sums involved.

They have not yet taken place as club president Joan Laporta has been waiting for Messi’s situation to be resolved before asking for other players to follow suit.

Barcelona are unable to register any new players - including Messi - unless they make wage cuts.

