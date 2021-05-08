Tottenham Hotspur’s announcement that captain and centre-back stalwart Shelina Zadorsky has signed a new contract is a major statement of intent from the WSL club.

Zadorsky, 28, moved to Spurs from Orlando Pride last summer in one of a number of short-term deals between English clubs and players from the American top-flight.

But the 69-cap Canada international’s decision to extend that stay until the summer of 2022 is indicative of a shift in attitude from the north London club.

“I feel very excited; I think we’ve created a really cool culture and it is exciting to see where we are heading,” Zadorsky told Tottenham’s official website when the news was announced.

"The quality of this league is top tier and just playing week in, week out against some of the best opposition as well. For me as an individual it is testing me every week.”

The central defender will travel to Tokyo to compete in the Olympic Games for Canada at the end of the WSL season, with Spurs currently eighth, safe from relegation but on just 17 points from their 21 matches.

But, a source close to the squad told Eurosport that Zadorsky’s decision to stay is a huge boost for the club and hopefully just the first of a number of a signings this year.

Spurs reached the top-flight of English football in 2019 and have stuck by many of the players who helped them gain promotion two seasons ago. But, with Manchester United an example of the quick success that can be achieved in the WSL with a little investment, Tottenham are believed to be looking to improve the quality of their squad further this summer.

