Remi Allen snatched a point for Aston Villa with a stoppage time equaliser in a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Villa entered the match having opened their season with a victory over Leicester City the week before, but were ultimately thankful for a point having trailed for much of the match at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

It took West Ham just eight minutes to open the scoring, with Adrianna Leon finding the back of the net after some strong early pressure from the home team, and some slack defending by the visitors.

Premier League West Ham held at home by Palace, Newcastle concede late penalty in Saints draw 28/08/2021 AT 16:41

An even second half saw both teams create opportunities, but it was Allen who struck two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the match, heading into the corner to salvage a 1-1 draw for the away side.

The point keeps Aston Villa at the top of the Women’s Super League table while Leon’s opener ended a run of 600 minutes without a goal for the Hammers who claimed their first point of the new season.

League Cup City host Wycombe, United take on West Ham in Carabao Cup third round 25/08/2021 AT 21:41