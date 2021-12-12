Arsenal opened up a four-point gap at the top of the WSL courtesy of a 4-0 win over bottom of the table Leicester.

Jordan Nobbs opened the scoring for an Arsenal side looking to bounce back after losing the FA Cup final to Chelsea and coming off the back on their own 4-0 hammering at home to Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek.

Ad

Vivianne Miedema doubled their advantage ten minutes before half time and Leicester’s cause wasn't helped when Jemma Purfield was sent off just two minutes shy of the break.

Barclays FA WSL Arteta praises Gabriel's 'character' after Brazilian defender fends off robbers in remarkable video 01/12/2021 AT 13:21

A late brace from Frida Maanum put some gloss on the scoreline.

The win comes 24 hours after title rivals Chelsea suffered a shock loss to Reading.

Elsewhere, Tottenham moved back into the top three after a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Remi Allen had given the home side a surprise lead, however, a Kyah Simon penalty and Rachel Williams’ winner saw the north Londoners fight back to take the three points.

Earlier Manchester United were 2-0 winners over fellow Champions League hopefuls Brighton thanks to goals from Hayley Ladd and Vlda Boe Risa.

Ellen White of Manchester City Women celebrates after scoring their third goal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Birmingham City Women and Manchester City Women at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on December 12, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

Birmingham and Manchester City played out a thriller with Ellen White snatching a last-minute winner for City in 3-2 win.

Christie Murray’s penalty had put Birmingham in front before Georgia Stanway levelled for the visitors.

Louise Quinn restored Birmingham’s advantage but they were again pegged back by Lauren Hemp.

As the game looked to be headed for a draw, White struck late on to give City a much-needed win to keep their top-three hopes alive.

Everton and West Ham played out a 1-1 draw after Toni Duggan’s goal for the Toffees cancelled out Zaneta Wyne’s opener for the visitors.

Barclays FA WSL Kerr signs new Chelsea deal until 2024 16/11/2021 AT 15:38