Vivianne Miedema became the first player to make 100 goal contributions in the Women’s Super League during Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Birmingham.

Rafaelle Souza grabbed the opener before Miedema made it two, and Beth Mead then gave them a three-goal cushion.

The away side then surged back into contention as Libby Smith and Lucy Quinn scored for the away side, but Caitlin Foord scored late in the game to settle any nerves.

Arsenal are now eight points clear at the top of the league table. Chelsea, however, have three games in hand behind them.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said after the game: "We were in total control, playing well, then we conceded a goal and then another out of nothing. It looked like we just wanted the game to end.

"But you can't play football with fear and I'm happy we scored the fourth goal."

Tottenham were held to a goalless draw against Reading, missing the chance to go second.

Ashleigh Neville hit the woodwork for Spurs with a mishit cross, while Ria Percival and Neville again brought good saves from ‘keeper Grace Moloney.

Spurs needed an intervention from their own goalkeeper, Tinja-Riikka Korpela, to deny Amalie Eikeland, who had Reading’s best chance.

Tottenham stay fourth, while Reading move up into sixth.

