Chelsea moved within a point of Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal after beating West Ham 2-0.

The Blues were made to work extremely hard for the points at Kingsmeadow, but second-half goals proved the difference.

West Ham held their own in the opening 45 minutes, albeit goalkeeper Anna Leat had to be alert to twice deny Pernille Harder.

Chelsea kept pressing, and the breakthrough came on 51 minutes.

Erin Cuthbert’s low shot from the edge of the box was parried by Leat, and Bethany England was on hand to put the Blues in front.

Cuthbert made the game safe on 82 when she lashed home from the edge of the box after excellent approach play from Fran Kirby.

Chelsea are on 25 points from 11 games, while West Ham have 17 points after 12 games.

