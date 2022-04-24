Chelsea battled well in adversity to beat Tottenham in the Women's Super League, eventually triumphing 3-1 after a chaotic encounter at the Hive.

It kept up their push for the title, stretching their lead over Arsenal to four points with the Gunners in action on Sunday evening away to lowly Everton.

Spurs went ahead in the 15th minute in North London, as Sophie Ingle turned into her own net after Molly Bartrip's corner had caused mayhem in the Chelsea box.

Stunned to be behind, the visitors looked to respond and they did on 27 minutes through a fine equaliser from Guro Reiten.

The Norway forward first nutmegged Spurs right-back Ash Neville, before having the skill to chip the ball over Tinja-Riikka Korpela from a narrow angle.

That might have calmed Chelsea down but it seemed to do the opposite as Rachel Williams got away down the right for Spurs just before half-time and was taken out by Ann Katrin-Berger, with the Blues keeper being shown a straight red card.

Emma Hayes and her team therefore faced considerable difficulty in their quest for the three points but Sam Kerr rose to the rescue, heading home Jonna Andersson's cross with just under twenty minutes to go to give the Blues the lead.

And substitute Jessie Fleming added gloss to the scoreline deep into added-on time with a long-range effort.

Chelsea and Spurs face each other again in the league on Thursday as the campaign begins to reach its climax.

