Two Women’s Super League matches have been postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

Champions Chelsea confirmed that Friday’s fixture against high-flying London rivals Tottenham is will be rescheduled following ‘a number of positive tests’ in the camp as well as injuries.

Ad

“The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA after a number of positive tests for Covid-19 were returned within the Chelsea FC Women’s team set-up after the last round of testing, combined with a number of players that are unavailable for selection due to injury” the club said in a statement.

Barclays FA WSL 'The World Cup 2023 is going to be bonkers' - Rapinoe 29/12/2021 AT 21:33

“Those who returned positive tests immediately began a period of self-isolation in accordance with Public Health England and Government guidelines.

“A revised date for the match will be confirmed in due course.

“No further Chelsea FC teams have been affected.”

This follows the earlier news the Manchester United’s trip to West Ham on Sunday is also off.

“West Ham United Women can confirm that Sunday’s Barclays FA Women's Super League fixture against Manchester United Women has been postponed,” read a statement on the Hammers website

“The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA due to a number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases amongst our players and staff.”

The FA also revealed that 40 positive COVID-19 tests across the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship were returned between December 28 and January 3:

"The FA is continuing to work with clubs to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 within their squads, and ensure that players, coaches and staff are kept safe.



"To ensure transparency, The FA will recommence the releasing of results each week across both the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.”

Barclays FA WSL Naz scorcher fires Tottenham to win over Everton, United thrash Villa 19/12/2021 AT 16:48