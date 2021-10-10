Late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby saw Chelsea deny newly-promoted Leicester a first point in the Women’s Super League as they claim a 2-0 victory.

Promoted Leicester had looked set to be the first WSL team to keep a clean sheet against Chelsea in three years, with a series of superb saves from Foxes keeper Kirstie Levell, but the WSL champions made a breakthrough with just seven minutes from time.

Substitute Harder stabbed home a Jessie Fleming cut-back to finally break the visitors' resistance after 82 minutes.

Pernille Harder Image credit: Getty Images

Kirby slotted home a second goal in stoppage time, scoring her 50th career goal in the WSL in the 94th minute, and moving Chelsea into second, behind Arsenal on goal difference.

Prior to the game Chelsea players and staff joined arms in solidarity with players in the US who have made sexual misconduct allegations against English coach Paul Riley.

Players from opposing teams at four other WSL games joined each other in the centre circle before kick-off.

National Women's Soccer League team North Carolina Courage sacked Riley following the allegations, which he denies.

Chelsea will next travel to Juventus for a Champions League group-stage clash on Wednesday night, while Leicester are in action next on November 3 when they host Everton in the WSL Cup.

