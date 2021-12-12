Reading produced a brilliant defensive rearguard action to claim a shock 1-0 win over FA Women’s Super League champions Chelsea.

In a week Chelsea won the Women’s FA Cup and cemented their position at the top of their Champions League group with one game to play, the Blues suffered their second defeat of the domestic season.

The decisive goal came early on, as on four minutes Deanne Rose exchanged passes with Emma Harries on the edge of the box before stabbing the ball beyond Zecira Musovic.

Chelsea threw everything at Reading, with Gemma Evans clearing off the line from Millie Bright and also making another key block.

Pernille Harder had two decent headed chances fail to find the target after the break, as Reading secured the three points.

The result leaves Chelsea second in the table, a point behind Arsenal having played a game more - while Reading climb to fifth.

