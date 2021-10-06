England’s most-capped player Fara Williams has been revealed as the first inductee into the Women’s Super League Hall of Fame.



Williams, who played most recently for Reading, appeared in every WSL season until her retirement in May.

During a distinguished career in which she won two WSL titles, both with Liverpool, the 37-year-old also played for Everton and Arsenal.



She also made 172 appearances for England and played for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Chair of the WSL Hall of Fame panel Kelly Simmons said: "I am delighted that Fara is our first inductee.

"She is one of those players that can do something special when you least expect it, and because of that - as well as having been an ever present in the Barclays FA Women's Super League prior to her retirement - the panel was unanimous in her being inducted.

"Not only was she an incredible player but she is a wonderful person, and she is fully deserving of her induction into the inaugural Barclays FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame. Congratulations, Fara."

Williams played her final WSL match in May, when she appeared for Reading in a 5-0 defeat against Chelsea.

At the time of her retirement, Williams was fourth on the league's all-time list for number of assists with 28. She now works as a coach and a pundit.

"Wow... I'm honoured to be inducted into the Barclays FA WSL Hall of Fame," Williams wrote on Twitter.

"Growing up playing on my estate I never dreamed of being a professional footballer. I just loved the game and still do now, so to be recognised in this way is so special to me and such a huge honour."

Three more players will be inducted into the WSL Hall of Fame before Thursday lunchtime.

