Fran Kirby netted her 50th goal in the Women’s Super League as Chelsea thumped Manchester United 6-1.

The forward joined Ellen White and Vivianne Miedema in the record books when tapping home from close range inside two minutes.

The goal was laid on a plate by Sam Kerr, who was later repaid the favour by Kirby with her goals on 41 and 51 minus.

Those efforts came after the goal of the game by Pernille Harder who raced from the halfway line to score.

Drew Fleming and Jessie Fleming netted late on to complete the rout, with Alessia Russo’s effort for United proving nothing more than a consolation.

Jessica Naz’s late goal fired Tottenham to a 1-0 win over Reading. Spurs moved top of the table on the back of the victory.

Emily Gielnik‘s breakaway goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Aston Villa at previously unbeaten Brighton, while West Ham beat Leicester 4-0.

Arsenal face Manchester City later on Sunday.

