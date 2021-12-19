Tottenham cemented their position in the top three of the FA Women’s Super League with a 1-0 win over Everton.

Three games were called off on Sunday due to rising Covid-19 cases - leaders Arsenal’s home game with Brighton, champions Chelsea’s meeting with West Ham and Reading’s trip to Manchester City.

Ad

Spurs were made to work hard by Everton, and needed an excellent save from goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela to keep them on level terms at the break.

Premier League Thiago misses Liverpool's trip to Spurs after suspect Covid test, Henderson also out 2 HOURS AGO

After the interval, Jessica’s Naz’s left-footed strike from the edge of the box into the top corner was worthy of winning any match.

In foggy conditions at Leigh Sports Village, Manchester United ran out 5-0 winners over Aston Villa.

Ella Toone set United on the way with a goal on eight minutes, and a penalty from Katie Zelem doubled the advantage shortly afterwards.

Lucy Staniforth’s curling effort from just inside the box on 50 minutes put the game beyond Villa, and further goals from Martha Thomas and Toone added gloss to the scoreline.

Sophie Howard’s curling finish and powerful header from Sam Tierney were enough to earn Leicester three points at home to Birmingham. The victory gives Leicester their first points of the season, and takes them above Birmingham who are now bottom of the table.

Premier League Conte says he cannot 'force' Spurs players to get vaccinated despite Covid outbreak at club 17/12/2021 AT 16:47