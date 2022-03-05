Manchester United eased to a 4-0 win over Leicester to climb to third in the Women’s Super League.

Martha Thomas set the ball rolling on 16 minutes, capping off a rapid break with a deft finish from 10 yards.

Alessia Russo doubled the lead on the half-hour mark, heading home Ella Toone’s dinked cross.

The show was stolen by Katie Zelem, who scored two goals direct from corners on 59 and 63 minutes as United moved to 28 points from 15 games.

Maya Le Tissier’s neat finish on 28 minutes was enough to secure three points for Brighton on the road at Aston Villa.

The win lifts them to sixth in the table, while Villa remain in ninth.

Arsenal, who are top of the table, face Birmingham on Sunday.

Chelsea and Manchester City are in Women's League Cup final action on Saturday evening.

