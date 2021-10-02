Kim Little’s 150th goal for Arsenal helped the Gunners extend their perfect start to the Women’s Super League to four games with a win at Aston Villa.

After a goalless first half, Little netted from the edge of the box to open the scoring.

Villa carried a threat but were unable to make a breakthrough and the points were secured late on through Mana Iwabuchi.

It was a deft finish from Iwabuchi, but much of the credit goes to USWNT star Tobin Heath who drove into the box on the left-hand side and picked out her team-mate in perfect fashion.

Arsenal made it three when Katie McCabe chipped Hannah Hampton from 30 yards after the Aston Villa goalkeeper’s clearance went straight to the Gunners forward.

Little got her second of the game in stoppage time, as a deflected strike looped the ball over Hampton.

Chelsea made it three wins on the spin in the WSL with a dominant display against Brighton.

The Seagulls were surprise league leaders after two games, but back-to-back defeats brought them down to earth with a thud.

Guro Reiten opened the scoring for the Blues on nine minutes with a powerful, low drive.

A brave header from Sam Kerr doubled the advantage before the interval, although Brighton briefly threatened a rally when cutting the lead through Danielle Carter on 48 minutes.

Bethany England’s neat finish with her left foot into the top corner eased Chelsea nerves, with the goal completing a hat-trick of assists for Fran Kirby.

