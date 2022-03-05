Barclays FA WSL / Matchday 16
Leigh Sports Village / 05.03.2022
Manchester United
Completed
4
0
Leicester City
Manchester United - Leicester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ChelseaCHL
17132241
2
ArsenalARS
17124140
3
Manchester UnitedMAN
18105335
4
Manchester CityMCI
18112535
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1684428
11
LEI
18401412
Latest news

Barclays FA WSL

White on target as Man City cruise to victory over Everton

23/03/2022 at 21:11

Barclays FA WSL

Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL

02/03/2022 at 21:38

Follow the Barclays FA WSL live Football match between Manchester United and Leicester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 PM on March 5th, 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester United and Leicester City news and find up to date Barclays FA WSL standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

