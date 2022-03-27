Manchester United kept up their push to qualify for the Champions League next season by coming back to beat Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils went behind in just the fourth minute to Claire Emslie's emphatic finish but they mounted a recovery through a double from Alessia Russo and one from Katie Zelem to secure themselves a valuable three points.

It kept them sandwiched between Chelsea - who are three points ahead in second with two games in hand - and Manchester City, who are fourth and three points behind with a game in hand.

The teams' proximity to one another therefore ensures it will be an exciting finish to the campaign, which sees the top three qualify for Europe's elite competition.

It was quite the start inside a sunny Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon as Emslie stunned the home crowd with a fine counter-attacking goal, slamming the ball past Mary Earps to put the visitors ahead.

That put the cat amongst the pigeons but Russo's looping header from Ona Batlle's tempting cross on 35 minutes settled the nerves.

Ella Toone should really have made it 2-1 - instead ballooning her finish when completely unmarked - but Zelem did put the hosts ahead on 54 minutes from the penalty spot after Lucy Graham had fouled Martha Thomas.

Thereafter United sought to make sure of the win, and Russo - with another header - did so in the 84th minute, sparking joy in the Stretford End.

Sunday's other games see Leicester host Chelsea, with Brighton travelling to West Ham.

Next for United in the league is another home encounter, this time against Brighton & Hove Albion on April 3.

