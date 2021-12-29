Megan Rapinoe has praised the Women's Super League and says England are contenders for Euro 2022.

Sarina Wiegman - who won the tournament with the Netherlands in 2017 - has helped England to 53 goals in their last six games in 2021 without conceding a single goal.

Ad

The Women's Super League is also improving, with more internationals, faster football and bigger crowds.

Barclays FA WSL Naz scorcher fires Tottenham to win over Everton, United thrash Villa 19/12/2021 AT 16:48

And while Rapinoe says Spain are the outright favourites, she believes England will be strong contenders next summer.

"England, [are] always right in there, obviously the Super League they're starting to get way more internationals," said the former Ballon d'Or winner.

And I think that the league is becoming a little bit more transitional, a little bit more higher paced, which I think they need.

"I think the sort of standard-bearer would be the Barcelona team right now. But I think there's still, when you get to the national team level, I think it's still a little bit to be decided. The World Cup 2023 is going to be bonkers.

"I think that they [Spain] are right there. You always need that just kind of like juice, or that momentum, or that confidence, or something. And I just feel like they're in a good place.

"French team, I know a lot of the players have been not called in, or called in and had some issues with the coach and all that, so France always is one of my favourite teams. So I feel like they're a little disoriented right now.

"So yeah, I feel like Spain - they're just so much fun to watch. I feel like sometimes through the team that like starts to put on the show, you just get that kind of vibe. And obviously, you got the Ballon d'Or winner [Alexia Putellas], [a] lot to handle there."

Barclays FA WSL Chelsea WSL match postponed after Hayes blamed Covid uncertainty for Champions League exit 17/12/2021 AT 20:11