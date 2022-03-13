Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0 in the Women’s Super League at the Hive Stadium with a bundled goal from Caroline Weir in the second half.

It was Weir’s fifth goal in four appearances for City, coming at the end of a flowing move and fizzed low cross from Hayley Raso that Tottenham failed to clear.

Ad

Weir was central to the Man City threat, linking play, driving forward and hitting the post with a precisely curled free-kick from 25 yards.

Transfers City 'have deal in place' to sign Haaland from Dortmund - report YESTERDAY AT 22:47

Tottenham limited Man City with a well-drilled defence giving up very few chances in the first half.

Spurs striker Kyah Simon was forced off with a dislocated finger in the first half after a bright start for the Australian.

Both teams are pushing for the top three and the Champions League qualification places. Tottenham knew that three points today would take them level with Manchester United in third.

Man City had entered the game as favourites as they began to build the form, and point tally, that has seen them finish no lower than second since 2015. The win sees them just five points below their Manchester rivals in third.

Kerr strikes late as Chelsea keep pressure on Arsenal

Sam Kerr scored for Chelsea in the dying moments to deny Aston Villa a deserved point as the Blues ran out 1-0 winners.

It was a simple goal for the home team, with the bounce of Zecira Musovic's long ball deceiving the home defence and allowing Kerr to pounce.

Kerr had thought she had broken the deadlock 10 minutes earlier, but she had mistimed her run and was just offside.

Chelsea almost took the lead within ten minutes when Guro Reiten latched onto a pass Millie Bright. They started slowly but this was an early warning to Aston Villa.

Villa had held their own until the goal and deserved to be level going into half-time.

But it was not to be for the team currently sitting 10th. Chelsea meanwhile keep up the pressure on leaders Arsenal at the top of the table, just four points shy with a game in hand.

Premier League Guardiola says City will make right decision on Fernandinho future 09/03/2022 AT 23:13