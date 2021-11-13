Vivianne Miedema netted an injury-time goal as Arsenal claimed a 1-1 draw with Tottenham to remain unbeaten in the Women’s Super League.

A dominant Arsenal were staring defeat in the face after Rachel Williams had given Spurs the lead, but the brilliant Miedema snatched a point for the Gunners.

Defeat would have been hard on the Arsenal, as they had more shots and a greater share of possession.

Williams handed Spurs the lead at the Hive Stadium on 65 minutes. Kit Graham found acres of space on the left side of Arsenal’s box and sent in a powerful, low cross-shot. The effort was pushed out, but Williams was on hand to bundle the ball home at the second time of asking.

Arsenal dominated before and after the goal, with Beth Mead hitting crossbar and post with a wicked free-kick that somehow stayed out.

The Gunners kept pushing, and a towering header from Miedema drew them level.

The Dutch forward had a chance to win the game but saw her shot blocked and Leah Williams headed over the bar as Spurs held on for a point.

Arsenal top the table on 19 points from seven games, with Spurs on 14 points in third.

