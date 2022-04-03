Arsenal kept up the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League by demolishing Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Vivianne Miedema was at the heart of the Gunners' five-star performance, notching a second-half double as she helped her side rebound from their disappointing midweek Champions League exit to Wolfsburg

Beth Mead had put Jonas Eidevall's team ahead in just the second minute in the East Midlands, but they didn't begin to turn their dominance - they registered 11 shots on target to the visitors' none - into goals until the 67th minute when the floodgates well and truly opened.

Miedema got what seemed like the clincher on 67 minutes, but she and her team-mates pushed on from there to notch three further strikes.

Miedema grabbed her brace just eight minutes after her first, prodding home past Demi Lambourne, before the unfortunate Ashleigh Plumptre netted an own goal after she was unable to deal with a cross.

Tobin Heath got Arsenal's fifth, seven minutes from time as the Foxes imploded.

In the day's other afternoon match, Manchester United saw off Brighton by virtue of a single goal from Leah Galton.

It continued the Red Devils' fine form which saw them make it six home wins a row, a run that is aiding their push for Champions League football next term.

With a tight game on a knife-edge, Galton's decisive goal came in the 68th minute when her shot somehow crept past Seagulls 'keeper Katie Startup and into the back of the net.

The hosts could well have extended their advantage in the closing stages, but Martha Thomas couldn't convert either of her two chances.

Chelsea will look to take back their position from Arsenal at the top of the table when they host Reading at Kingsmeadow on Sunday evening.

