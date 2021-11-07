Tottenham struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time to claim their first ever Women’s Super League point against Manchester United.
Alessia Russo gave United the lead in first-half injury time and the visitors appeared to be heading for victory at the Hive, having dominated the second period.
Ad
However, Ria Percival sent a late, hopeful free-kick into the box and the ball evaded everyone, including goalkeeper Mary Earps, to nestle in the far corner.
Premier League
'Nobody expected United would sink so low' - Man Utd greats react to Manchester derby
Remarkably, United carved out an opportunity to win the match when Leah Galton’s deep cross was headed goalwards by Russo.
But Spurs keeper Tinja-Riika Korpela pulled off a fine save to ensure Spurs earned the point that keeps them in the top three in the Super League.
Premier League
'I want to do what I can to improve this' - Solskjaer vows to fight on despite crushing City defeat
Premier League
City cruise to comfortable derby win to pile more pressure on Solskjaer
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad