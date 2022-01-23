Manchester United continued their push up the Women's Super League table after comfortably brushing aside Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at Leigh Sports Village.

Marc Skinner's side took the lead through Vilde Boe Risa on 38 minutes, and extended their lead before half-time through Hayley Ladd's header.

Leah Galton had perhaps the easiest finish of the three goals on 62 minutes to put the Red Devils out of sight from a poor Spurs outfit, but well into the rear-view mirror of league-leaders Arsenal.

The Red Devils have been in fine form of late, thrashing the likes of Aston Villa and Birmingham City, but the Gunners do still have two games in hand on their closest pursuers.

Chelsea missed their chance to remain above United, being held to a goalless draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at the People's Pension Stadium.

Emma Hayes' team were largely dominant throughout and fashioned a number of presentable openings, but they could not prise open Hope Powell's well-drilled Seagulls defence.

Fran Kirby and Millie Bright both had sights of goal in the first half, but home keeper Megan Walsh was alert to the danger on both occasions.

Brighton were mounting the occasional foray however, and Danielle Carter's piledriver was expertly repelled by Ann-Katrin Berger.

Erin Cuthbert went closest for the Blues in the second period but could only hit the crossbar, and ultimately it turned out to be one of those days in front of goal for her side.

Alisha Lehmann struck late for Villa Image credit: Getty Images

Aston Villa secured a dramatic late 2-1 win over Leicester City, with a stoppage-time strike from Alisha Lehmann sealing all three points for Carla Ward's side.

Villa had led from the fourth minute after Jemma Purfield's own goal, but Hannah Hampton also put through her own net in the 76th minute as it looked like the points would be shared.

Then came Lehmann's intervention which keeps the Foxes deep in trouble at the foot of the table.

It was a topsy-turvy encounter as Reading roared back to beat Birmingham City 3-2.

The Blues raced into a two-goal lead after 36 minutes, with strikes from Gemma Lawley and Jade Pennock.

But the hosts came charging back and scored three times in just 10 minutes, once in first-half stoppage time through Justine Vanhaevermaet before Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries secured an advantage they would not give up.

