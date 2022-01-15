Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-0 while Manchester United enjoyed a 5-1 win over Birmingham in the WSL on Saturday.
Georgia Stanway scored first for City after just five minutes, before Vicky Losada doubled the lead before half time.
Ad
Stanway then added another with a quarter of an hour remaining, to ensure Villa’s fourth consecutive defeat.
Barclays FA WSL
'The easiest decision I’ve ever made' - Houghton extends Manchester City contract
- Late Pedro goal gives Watford point at struggling Newcastle, Norwich defeat Everton
- Stunning De Bruyne strike leaves Chelsea's title hopes in tatters as City move further ahead
- Tottenham vs Arsenal postponed
United had an easy time of their own against another Midlands team with three goals in six first-half minutes. Leah Galton teed up Katie Zelem for the opener, before Galton scored a brace.
Birmingham ‘keeper Emily Ramsey was unlucky to be credited with an own goal just before the end of the first half, and Alessia Russio headed in the fifth in the second half.
Manchester United finished the game in third place, with City trailing in fifth.
Barclays FA WSL
Chelsea v Tottenham and West Ham v Manchester United postponed due to Covid
Barclays FA WSL
'The World Cup 2023 is going to be bonkers' - Rapinoe
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad