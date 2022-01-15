Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-0 while Manchester United enjoyed a 5-1 win over Birmingham in the WSL on Saturday.

Georgia Stanway scored first for City after just five minutes, before Vicky Losada doubled the lead before half time.

Ad

Stanway then added another with a quarter of an hour remaining, to ensure Villa’s fourth consecutive defeat.

Barclays FA WSL 'The easiest decision I’ve ever made' - Houghton extends Manchester City contract 13/01/2022 AT 13:40

United had an easy time of their own against another Midlands team with three goals in six first-half minutes. Leah Galton teed up Katie Zelem for the opener, before Galton scored a brace.

Birmingham ‘keeper Emily Ramsey was unlucky to be credited with an own goal just before the end of the first half, and Alessia Russio headed in the fifth in the second half.

Manchester United finished the game in third place, with City trailing in fifth.

Barclays FA WSL Chelsea v Tottenham and West Ham v Manchester United postponed due to Covid 06/01/2022 AT 07:04