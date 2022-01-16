Kate Longhurst headed in an injury-time equalizer as West Ham snatched a 1-1 draw at Tottenham despite having a player sent off in the second half.

With Spurs having spent much of the last 25 minutes pressing for a second goal, Longhurst stunned the hosts by meeting a cross into the box and sending a looping header over a defender and goalkeeper Becky Spencer in the 92nd minute to rescue an unlikely point.

West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko had given her teammates a mountain to climb by giving away penalty and then getting herself needlessly sent off minutes later. But Tottenham failed to see out a victory that would have lifted them into second place, behind north London rival Arsenal.

Rosella Ayane fired the 54th-minute penalty beyond goalkeeper Anna Leat, who guessed the right way but couldn't get her hand to the ball. The spot kick was awarded when Hawa Cissoko, who was already on a yellow card, brought down Jali Tang from behind. Cissoko escaped a second booking that time but was still sent off minutes later when she kicked the ball away in frustration after conceding another foul.

West Ham still managed to win a number of corners over the next 10 minutes but couldn't convert them into dangerous scoring chances. Instead it was Tottenham who went closest to another goal. Leat nearly caused another self-inflicted wound when her attempted clearance hit the head of teammate Lucy Parker but the ball took a fortunate rebound and the goalkeeper was able to collect it again.

Parker then had to prevent Spurs from doubling the lead when she blocked a shot from Ashleigh Neville near the goalline in the 72nd, and Leat had to pull off a superb save to deny Tang when she was in on goal. That proved crucial as Longhurst snatched the equalizer with West Ham's only sniff at goal since the sending off.

Tottenham stayed in fourth place, with West Ham in eighth.

Earlier, Leicester climbed off the bottom of the table by beating Brighton 1-0 for their second victory of the season.

Shannon O'Brien netted the winner in the 54th minute with her first WSL goal after she was teed up by Jess Sigsworth.

It was Brighton's fourth straight loss after a strong start to the season.

