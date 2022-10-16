Arsenal and Manchester United continued their perfect starts to the Women’s Super League season with wins over Reading and Brighton respectively, while champions Chelsea saw off Everton to notch a third consecutive victory.

United, Arsenal and Chelsea sit joint-top of the standings with nine points - in that order on goal difference - but the Blues have played a game more.

The table-topping Red Devils comfortably defeated Brighton 4-0 thanks to an Ella Toone brace and goals from Leah Galton and Adriana Leon.

Marc Skinner’s side have won three from three this season without conceding and stretched their undefeated home run to nine matches.

"I am pleased with the energy and commitment from the team. The goals are great. For this team to win things, we just need that little bit extra,” Skinner said.

Arsenal faced stiff resistance against a Reading side that is yet to pick up a point this season, but emerged 1-0 winners thanks to Stina Blackstenius’ strike in the first half.

The London side hit the post twice in a matter of seconds in the second half through Katie McCabe and Blackstenius, while Reading goalkeeper Jackie Burns saved a Kim Little penalty.

But it was Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger who picked up the player of the match award after thwarting Deanna Cooper and Natasha Dowie to notch a league record eighth consecutive clean sheet.

"As long as I am making saves for my team, I am doing well. I am looking game to game and if I end up getting a clean sheet at the end, then it's a good team job,” she told Sky Sports.

"If we end up getting the trophy at the end of the season then it is good teamwork but right now, I'm focusing on every game as it comes."

Arsenal's third win on the trot will give them a confidence boost ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Lyon.

Chelsea were without manager Emma Hayes for their trip to Everton as she recovers from an emergency hysterectomy, but two goals from Pernille Harder helped them record a 3-1 win.

The Denmark international’s brace came either side of a Kadeisha Buchanan own goal that levelled the score in the 53rd minute, while Niamh Charles put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.

Manchester City earned their first points of the season, beating rock-bottom Leicester City 4-0 thanks to two goals from Khadija Shaw alongside one each from Lauren Hemp and Yui Hasegawa.

A Niamh Fahey own goal was enough to give Tottenham a 1-0 win over Liverpool, while on Saturday West Ham inflicted a first defeat of the season on Aston Villa with a 2-1 victory at Bescot Stadium.

