Arsenal were relentless in the first Women’s Super League match of the season after winning 4-0 against Brighton at Meadow Park.

Brighton made their mark quite quickly, but not in the way they wanted after Emma Kullberg was shown a straight red card in the seventh minute due to a challenge on Stina Blackstenius, who was through on goal.

Ad

Arsenal, who were already favourites going into this match, were incredibly dominant after the sending-off, and it seemed just like a matter of time before they scored.

Premier League Graham Potter agrees to become next Chelsea manager – reports 08/09/2022 AT 09:51

After multiple waves of attacks, the first WSL goal of the season came in the 28th minute, when Jill Foord managed to shake her defender off at the byline and pass the ball to a poorly marked Kim Little, who took a touch and then neatly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to give the Gunners the lead.

Jonas Eidevall’s side had the opportunity to double the score after receiving the ball at the edge of the box, but Blackstenius’s shot came clattering off the crossbar.

The Swede did not have to wait long for her time to come, as five minutes after half-time she scored Arsenal’s second goal of the evening, as Euros hero, Beth Mead received the ball near the box, quickly turned and passed it to Blackstenius whose shot sailed right into the top corner.

The hosts refused to take their foot off the gas and scored a third soon after, with Vivianne Miedema cutting the ball back towards the centre of the box for Mead, whose shot snuck right into the bottom left corner.

Mead's second and Arsenal's fourth came in the 83rd minute, with the forward's insitinct for goal truly on display after scoring the rebound from Frida Maanum.

Arsenal seemed to somehow never get out of second gear, but at the same time, they were resolute and ruthless when on the attack. It was a good start for a team that is expected to again go toe to toe with Chelsea for the title this season.

Brighton never looked threatening after being down to ten, but they made silly mistakes when defending, something that Hope Powell will surely not be pleased about.

Up next, Arsenal will play Ajax in the Champions League in the first qualifying round, whilst Hope Powell’s Brighton will hope to move on from tonight’s loss when they face Reading.

Premier League Brighton third after win against Leeds, Brentford deny Everton with late equaliser 27/08/2022 AT 17:24