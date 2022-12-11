Manchester City salvaged a draw against neighbours Manchester United in front of a record-breaking attendance at Etihad Stadium in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.
Leah Galton gave United the lead in the 27th-minute but Laura Coombs’ header from Chloe Kelly’s cross in the second half gave City a share of the spoils and deny United a first-ever victory over their rivals in the WSL.
City started the brightest but suffered a blow when Galton found the net following a neat and tidy team move, playing a one-two with Ella Toone before shooting through the legs of Alex Greenwood.
The goal, against the run of play, silenced the home crowd but they were back to their feet in the 58th-minute when Kelly’s delivery found Coombs who headed City level.
Kelly was causing trouble and almost sent City into the lead with a dangerous cross that almost ended up in the back of the net, before firing a volley over.
The league’s top scorer Khadija Shaw twice called United shot-stopper Mary Earps into action as City stepped up their drive for all three points in front of the 44,259-strong crowd.
But the search for a winner ended without reward, as fourth-placed City stay three points behind United in second.
Meanwhile, West Ham emerged victorious in their London derby, winning 2-0 away at Tottenham.
Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Hawa Cissoko scored second-half goals as the Hammers moved three points ahead of Aston Villa in sixth. Spurs remain seventh on nine points.
Brynjarsdottir missed a first-half penalty but made amends by firing the visitors in front four minutes after the restart. Desperately chasing an equaliser, Tottenham were then undone on the counter-attack, with Cissoko striking 11 minutes from time.
