Manchester United opened their Women's Super League campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of Reading.

Former Brighton defender Maya Le Tissier scored a debut brace as the Red Devils matched Arsenal's 4-0 scoreline on the opening day. United's fearsome display laid down a warning to the other title contenders with a dominant display.

Ad

United manager Marc Skinner praised Le Tissier's performance and suggested she could soon be considered a star.

Premier League Arteta says 'every door, every window' open for Wenger return to Arsenal YESTERDAY AT 17:14

He said: "My job is to keep her being normal, but she can be a real star in the future, no doubt. In lots of moments today she was really mature and aggressive when she needed to be. We’re not just going to get goals from her but solid performances from the back and progression with the ball. She has forward-playing ability and can strike the ball really well. Her passing range is excellent. Her maturity and concentration and all these things - she has a lot of the tools.”

Le Tissier, a £60,000 summer addition, scored her goals from corners sent in by captain Katie Zelem. The first was a thumping volley, while the second was a powerful header.

Zelem added a goal of her own, while Alessia Russo headed in another.

It was not just on the scoreboard that United's dominance was expressed. They had 73% of possession and piled on 24 shots to two.

Ancelotti: "Smart football" is UCL strategy

United scored all of their goals in a rampant first half, with 5,315 fans in attendance. It was a record crowd for United at Leigh Sports Village, their current home ground.

Nikita Parris made a late entrance for her United debut and was desperate for a goal. Twice she was caught offside, racing on to Vilde Boe Risa through balls.

Interest in women's football is at an all-time high following the success of Euro 2022 this summer, and particularly in England's victory in the final. The same fixture last season attracted fewer than 2,000 fans.

Manchester United were late to join women's football, but have enthusiastically invested since the team's creation in 2018. This summer saw the addition of seven new players, including Le Tissier, Arsenal's England star Parris and French former Atletico Madrid defender Aissatou Tounkara. Spain forward Lucia Garcia was another new recruit given her debut against Reading.

The title contenders are evidently setting out their credentials early this season.

Reigning champions Chelsea kick off their own away at Liverpool on Sunday.

Premier League Eriksen may already be a better player for Man Utd than Pogba YESTERDAY AT 22:15