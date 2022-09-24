Vivianne Miedema grabbed a brace as Arsenal secured a 4-0 victory over Tottenham in front of a huge Emirates Stadium crowd.

With the two teams switching to Arsenal’s main stadium, 47,367 spectators attended, a record for a Women’s Super League game.

Ad

The record was previously held by Spurs, when 38,262 fans came to watch the North London derby in 2019 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Premier League Arsenal have ‘good chance’ to win Premier League this season – Wenger YESTERDAY AT 14:49

Beth Mead opened the scoring with a superb curled effort after just five minutes.

Just before half time, Miedema grabbed her first to double Arsenal’s lead.

After the restart, Rafaelle Souza nodded in the third before Miedema secured her brace.

The win moved Arsenal to the top of the WSL with two wins from two, before the rest of the league played their second game.

Premier League ‘Bit cringey’ – Toney laughs off Gabriel’s tweet 21/09/2022 AT 15:08