West Ham ended Aston Villa’s perfect start to the Women's Super League with a 2-1 win that was rather overshadowed by Hawa Cissoko’s 90th-minute red card.

The French defender was driving away from goal in stoppage time when she objected to Sarah Mayling’s borderline rugby tackle. Her angry reaction gave the referee little choice but to issue a red card.

Ad

West Ham manager Paul Konchesky exploded on the touchline and was likewise sent off.

Premier League Luiz commits future to Aston Villa by signing new long-term deal YESTERDAY AT 15:27

The drama continued after Cissoko was given her marching orders, with Villa winger Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah also looking to get involved. An impressive seven minutes of stoppage time was initially called for after everything was sorted out, but the match eventually ticked over 100 minutes before the full time whistle was finally blown.

Villa had opened their campaign, their third in the top flight after winning promotion in 2020, with wins over Leicester City and Manchester City.

But West Ham made a hot start, with Icelandic midfielder Dagny Brynjarsdottir scoring from a header after just two minutes.

24-year-old Japan international Honoka Hayashi doubled the Hammers’ lead with a smart finish after pouncing on a loose ball in the box just 12 minutes later.

Villa dominated much of the rest of the match, piling up shots, dominating possession and completing more than double the passes their opponents did, but they struggled to find the way through.

In truth it was a tale of two goalkeepers.

Villa’s Anna Leat could have done better on both of West Ham’s early goals, while Mackenzie Arnold saved Alisha Lehmann's second half penalty.

France midfielder and former West Ham player Kenza Dali gave the home side hope with a well-taken shot in the 77th-minute, but the Hammers held on despite Cissoko’s moment of madness.

Arnold was booked for time wasting late on.

The result lifts the Hammers up to sixth, but they have played more games than anyone else in the division. Villa meanwhile remain in fifth place, level with leaders Arsenal on six points.

UEFA Europa Conference League 'Not something any club wants' - Moyes hits out at Anderlecht fan behaviour YESTERDAY AT 22:18