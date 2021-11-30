Bayern Munich look set to play upcoming matches behind closed doors due to fears over another Covid-19 wave.

Positive cases have been rising in Germany with Bavaria one of the hardest hit regions. A rule was introduced last week that football stadiums in the region would only be allowed to be at 25 per cent capacity.

The German region's premier Markus Soeder has now called for matches to be played without any supporters.

“It makes no sense to allow spectators again for the foreseeable future,” Soder told regional broadcaster Bayern 2.

“If that doesn’t work on the federal level, we will do it for Bavaria alone.”

Soeder added on Twitter: “Football has a great role model function. We must now reduce contacts everywhere."

The move would impact Bayern as well as fellow Bavarian clubs like Augsburg and Greuther Fuerth.

Bayern are due to travel to Borussia Dortmund in a top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash on Saturday before hosting Barcelona in the Champions League on December 8. They then host Mainz on December 11.

Soder didn’t give a specific timetable for his plan to close stadiums to fans.

Manchester City’s final group match against RB Leipzig is set to be played behind closed doors after Saxony announced plans to stop fans from attending matches.

