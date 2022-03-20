Holders Chelsea swamped Birmingham 5-0 to book their passage into the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup.

Emma Hayes’ side are in the hunt for a league and cup double, and had no trouble in getting past Birmingham in the quarter-finals.

Magdalena Eriksson was on hand to nod home from six yards to give Chelsea the lead on the stroke of half-time following an excellent header back across the area from Bethany England.

Drew Spence found a precise finish on 55 minutes to take the wind from Birmingham's sails.

After scoring on 55 minutes, Spence turned provider just past the hour as she executed a clever back-heel into the path of England to tap home.

Niamh Charles' looping header on 66 minutes put Chelsea in total control, with England doubling her personal tally to cap the 5-0 win.

The 2019 and 2020 FA Cup winners, Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals with a 4-0 win over Everton.

Lauren Hemp turned the game City’s way with the opener on 35 minutes, volleying home from six yards, and she grabbed her second shortly into the second half.

Caroline Weir has a penchant for scoring spectacular goals, and Everton were on the receiving end shortly after the hour mark. The Scotland international strode forward at pace before smashing a stunning effort into the top corner with the outside of her left foot.

Ellen White completed the scoring with a close-range volley in injury time.

West Ham advanced to the last four with a 1-0 win over Ipswich. Lisa Evans got the only goal of the game on 32 minutes, finishing neatly after a deft pass by Mel Filis.

The draw for the semi-finals takes place on Monday, with Arsenal the other team in the hat after their win over Coventry on Friday.

