Brentford have announced that they will not be following the trend of changing their home kit for the 2022/23 season.

It has become customary in recent years for clubs to update their kits every season, much to the frustration of many supporters who have to spend again to get the latest kit.

But newly-promoted Brentford have opted not to make a switch after the current season, sticking instead with their first-ever Premier League home kit.

Brentford chief executive Jon Varney said: “Respectful, Progressive and Togetherness are our three core values at Brentford FC, as many of our fans know. We also believe in football being affordable for our fans and are aware of the need for the game to become more focussed on sustainability. As such, when we discussed the idea, everyone at the club was fully behind it.

“Whilst it is not normal practice for Premier League clubs to roll a kit over for two seasons, fans have told us that they would be in favour of the savings that a two-season shirt would provide. This season, our membership of the Premier League means that the income we receive from broadcast and commercial partnerships far outweighs the income we can generate from retail, therefore now is the perfect time for us to try something different without it having a material impact on our revenue.

“All of our kits have been in high demand this season, but our home shirt has been particularly popular. We placed additional orders upon our promotion to the Premier League and have stocked up ahead of Christmas. This decision allows us to maintain higher levels of stock and helps improve both availability and delivery times for those that wish to buy a shirt which will now be relevant beyond the end of this season.”

Brentford’s first-ever match in the Premier League was at home as they beat Arsenal in the opening game of the season.

The Bees have won two more games since and are 14th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

Varney added:

We also think this is a step in the right direction to help the environment a little. It can only be a good to reduce kit cycles where circumstances allow, and we will continue to work with Umbro to make sure the production of our kit is as sustainable as possible. It is only a little thing, but we believe it will help.

“We know some of our fans enjoy having three new kits every season and may be concerned that they have less choice. The kit reveal is always an eagerly anticipated event and each season we wait nervously to see the reaction of our supporters.

“For those fans keen to purchase a new shirt each season we can confirm we will have a new away and a new third kit for the 2022/23 season. We hope the new away shirt design will excite our fans who remember the 80’s and early 90’s, whilst the new third shirt is designed very much for the future!

“I would like to thank Umbro for their support of this idea and also Hollywoodbets and SafetyCulture whose commitment to multiple-year relationships have made this opportunity possible.”

