English trio Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham & Mason Greenwood have been named on the 20-man, whittled down Golden Boy shortlist.

Saka and Greenwood are part of - technically - a four-man Premier League contingent, with Bryan Gill and William Saliba, on loan at Marseille from Arsenal, also on the list. Other notable nominees include Pedri, Giovanni Reyna, Gavi, Eduardo Camavinga and Karim Adeyemi.

The names were announced on Friday by Italian sports publication Tuttosport, who founded the award in 2003, and has grown to become one of the most prestigious awards in football.

The award is given to a young footballer (under the age of 21) playing in Europe's top leagues who is seen to have been the most impressive during a calendar year.

Previous winners include Wayne Rooney (2004), Lionel Messi (2005), Sergio Aguero (2007), Kylian Mbappe (2017) and in 2020, Erling Haaland.

In June, 100 names were published, with the list being trimmed in September, and then cut to the final 40 names on Friday, which will now be voted on.

Publications that vote for the award include The Times (United Kingdom), Bild (Germany), Blick (Switzerland), A Bola (Portugal), l'Équipe (France), France Football (France), Marca (Spain), Mundo Deportivo (Spain), Ta Nea (Greece), Sport Express (Russia) and De Telegraaf (Netherlands).

Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg/Germany)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/England)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/France)

Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge/Belgium)

Gavi (Barcelona/Spain)

Bryan Gil (Tottenham/Spain)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax/Netherlands)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United/England)

Daniel Maldini (AC Milan/Italy)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich/Germany)

Nuno Mendes (PSG/Portugal)

Pedri (Barcelona/Spain)

Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta/Italy)

Yeremy Pino (Villarreal/Spain)

Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/USA)

Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid/Brazil)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England)

William Saliba (Marseille/France)

