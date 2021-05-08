Leipzig suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, a result that gifted Bayern Munich their 30th league title.
Bayern, who have now won 30 Bundesliga titles since the introduction of the top division in 1963, and 31 German league crowns in total, are on 71 points before playing Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday. Leipzig are second on 64.
