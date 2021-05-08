Bayern Munich showed why they were crowned Bundesliga champions earlier on as they steam-rollered Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0, with a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski a particular highlight.

With RB Leipzig losing earlier to Borussia Dortmund, Bayern knew that they were confirmed champions, but there was no complacency from Hans-Dieter Flick's side, as they took the lead through their talismanic Pole inside two minutes.

The lead was doubled by Thomas Muller on 23 minutes, after a neat piece of interplay found youngster Jamal Musiala, who had the awareness to pick out the experienced attacking midfielder making a late run into the box.

Lewandowski would then double his own tally with a wonderful scissor-like volley as Muller turned provider, and the Pole would also notch an assist as he fed Kingsley Coman for 4-0 on the stroke of half time.

The visitors survived twenty minutes of the second half before conceding a fifth: Lewandowski sealing the match ball, notching his 39th of the league campaign from the penalty spot after a dubious VAR decision against Florian Neuhaus regarding a handball from a corner.

Leroy Sane completed the scoring after yet another breakaway from Bayern carved their visitors apart, and the former Manchester City man profited from unselfishness from Serge Gnabry to net number six.

Young defender Tanguy Nianzou was sent off two minutes after coming on as a substitute, with a challenge on Breel Embolo deemed a walkable offence, but it did nothing to mar a wondrous display as Bayern battered die Borussen to cement their champions' coronation.

Robert Lewandowski - FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

TALKING POINT - BREATHTAKING BAYERN AT BRILLIANT BEST

It was a masterclass in attacking football as right from the off, the hosts knew that their visitors were for the taking.

Robert Lewandowski terrorised what would usually be a reliable centre-back pairing of Matthias Ginter and Nico Elvedi, and Thomas Muller ran rings around the double defensive midfield pivot of Denis Zakaria and Neuhaus.

Jamal Musiala ripped Stefan Lainer to shreds, with Coman getting himself on the scoresheet after exploiting the space left in behind Ramy Bensebaini time and time again.

Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba were the deep-lying midfield generals, orchestrating the tempo and not giving Die Fohlen a sniff in the engine room, but it was all about Lewandowski, who stole the show with a world-class display,

Robert Lewandowski scores - FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern: Neuer 6, Pavard 7, Boateng 6, Hernandez 6, Davies 7, Kimmich 7, Alaba 7, Coman 7, Muller 8, Musiala 7, Lewandowski 10,Sane 7, Goretzka 6, Nianzou 5, Martinez 6.

Gladbach: Sommer 6, Lainer 5, Ginter 5, Elvedi 5, Bensebaini 6, Zakaria 6, Neuhaus 6, Embolo 6, Hofmann 6, Lazaro 5, Thuram 6, Plea 6, Wolf 5, Wendt 6, Hermann 5, Stindl 5.

Thomas Müller (l.) und der FC Bayern sind zum neunten Mal in Folge Deutscher Meister geworden

MAN OF THE MATCH - ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI, BAYERN MUNICH

Who else?

The Polish international brought his goal tally to 39 goals in the Bundesliga this term, one shy of Gerd Muller's 40 for a single Bundesliga campaign.

The 32-year old's hold up play, finishing and teamwork all combined together brought about the perfect performance, crowned with a tremendous and totally deserved hat-trick.

KEY MOMENTS

2': GOAL! For goodness' sake. It's him, with arguably his first touch. The ball across falls to Robert Lewandowski, and one minute and 52 seconds in, we're off the mark. It's 37 in the league this season.

23': GOAL! Lewandowski and Muller are at it again. Bensebaini trips, loses the ball, and Coman picks it up, Musiala is found at the far post, and he pulls it back for Muller to side foot home, with the Polish international the perfect decoy to bend around. 2-0.

34': GOAL! It falls to Muller after a melee! Well blocked... but Lewandowski! There's three before half time, 33 minutes in. Muller pulls out of the box and swings in a cross off the left peg, and Lewandowski's scissor-like kick gives Bayern a three goal cushion. That's 38 for the season.

44': GOAL! Davies, from his own half, advances, finds Lewandowski, who, on a hat-trick, picks out Coman, who fires across Sommer into the bottom corner for four.

66': GOAL! There's the hat-trick. Lewandowski from the spot. 39 goals for the Bundesliga season, one behind Gerd Muller's record.

75': He's off! Nianzou! Having just come on!

86': GOAL! Number six, Leroy Sane on hand... the break carved the visitors apart, Gnabry turns provider.

KEY STAT

Lewandowski's three goals today leaves him one short of Gerd Muller's all-time record for most goals in a single Bundesliga record - he's still got two games left to go.

