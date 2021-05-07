Chelsea and Manchester City have emerged as contenders to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to ESPN

ESPN cite their sources who say interested clubs in the Poland international would need to offer €60 million to begin negotiations with the 32-year-old who is four goals away from Gerd Muller's all-time record of 40 goals in a single season. Lewandowski's contract expires in 2023.

Is it true that the Champions League finalists both want to bring him in this summer and how realistic are their chances of landing one of Europe's best strikers?

We asked out Eurosport Germany colleague Tom Mueller to give us his thoughts on the report...

LEWANDOWSKI'S FUTURE AFTER 2023 UNCLEAR

There have been rumours in the last few days from Sport1 and Sky Germany that Pini Zahavi, Lewandowski's agent, spoke to Bayern officials about his client's future with the Pole's contract set to expire in 2023.

But it's not surprising that these rumours have come up now as CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is leaving at the end of 2021 and if Zahavi wants to negotiate an extension and pay rise, now seems the right time.

Anyway, Bayern president Herbert Hainer already said the club are not thinking about letting Lewandowski go this summer and, in my opinion, it's unlikely as well that he leaves in 2022.

But he has not decided yet how his future will look after 2023. If he decides to leave, England could be an option as well as Real Madrid, who have always been big fans, but as we know favour Kylian Mbappe and/or Erling Haaland.

Christian Falk, the well-informed insider from BILD, also said that Lewandowski is a little bit annoyed by Haaland to Bayern rumours and wants backing from the board, likely in the form of a new contract. But he also said that a transfer this summer is out of the question.

