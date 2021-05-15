Eintracht Frankfurt lost 4-3 to Schalke on Saturday afternoon to leave them with slim hopes of a Champions League spot.

Eintracht are in fifth place on 57 points, with Borussia Dortmund fourth on 58 and in action against Mainz 05 on Sunday. A win would see them secure fourth place before the final matchday.

The top four teams qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Eintracht battled back after Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had put the hosts in front in the 15th minute, scoring on the rebound after his penalty was saved.

Andre Silva levelled in the 29th and Evan Ndicka put them 2-1 up six minutes after the restart.

But Schalke, in last place, struck three times in 12 minutes through Blendi Idrizi, Florian Flick and Matthew Hoppe to turn the game around.

Portuguese Silva struck again to set a club record with a his 27th league goal in the season, one better than Bernd Hoelzenbein's 1976/77 run, but it was not enough as Schalke's win boosted their Ruhr valley rivals' chances of a fourth-place finish.

